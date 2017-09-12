Hogan directs Frosh to sue FAA over BWI noise

Gov. Larry Hogan directed Attorney General Brian E. Frosh on Tuesday to sue the Federal Aviation Administration over new flight patterns at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport that have prompted bitter complaints from area residents about excessive noise.

The Republican governor instructed the Democratic attorney general to take legal action against the federal agency “on behalf of all Marylanders suffering from the adverse effects of the implementation of the Next Generation Air Transportation System.”

Hogan told Frosh to sue the FAA and its administrator, Michael P. Huerta, to seek changes in arrival and departure routes at BWI as well as Washington’s Reagan National Airport. A spokeswoman for Frosh said the attorney general shares the governor’s concerns and is considering such a move.

The FAA’s system, known as NextGen, is a $35 billion system employing satellite navigation and advanced digital communications. It has been implemented at 30 of the nation’s largest airports, according to the agency’s website. They include all three in the Baltimore-Washington area.

The agency has billed the system as “a monumental, historic shift to modernize the U.S. air transportation system” and save fuel costs, but its implementation has brought complaints about noise at a number of airports around the country.

In his letter, Hogan told Frosh he has heard complaints from many Maryland communities about NextGen.

“This program has made many Maryland families miserable in their own homes with louder and more frequent flights which now rattle windows and doors,” Hogan wrote. “As elected leaders of this state, we cannot allow this situation to stand.”

Among the residents who have been complaining about NextGen is Barbara Deckert, who lives in the old section of Elkridge off U.S. 1. She said she was “deliriously happy” about Hogan’s decision.

Deckert said that since the FAA changed its traffic patterns at BWI two years ago, the noise at times is “absolutely horrendous.”

“I’ve had sound levels up to 107 decibels, which is high enough to cause permanent hearing loss,” she said. A 33-year resident of Elkridge, she said she and her late husband never heard planes when they first moved there.

Howard County Councilman Calvin Ball, a Democrat who represents part of the Elkridge area, welcomed Hogan’s action. Ball said he’s heard complaints from as far away as Ellicott City and West Columbia.

“The impact of NextGen has really hurt the quality of life for my people in Howard County,” he said. Ball noted that late last year, the Howard Council passed a resolution instructing the county legal staff too explore options for action against the FAA.

Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman, a Republican who signed the measure, said he was pleased by the governor’s action.

“We have been actively exploring legal action on behalf of the many Howard County families who have been suffering,” he said.

NextGen has also raised concerns in the Anne Arundel County neighborhoods under BWI’s flight paths.

Anne Arundel County Councilman Peter Smith, a Democrat whose district includes the airport, said he was on board with Hogan’s decision.

“If it means they have to go to court to have this thing addressed, so be it,” he said. Smith noted that the Anne Arundel council passed a resolution last week urging the FAA to respond to their constituents’ concerns.

When the system was first installed at BWI in late 2014, the airport’s management welcomed it. The FAA had billed NextGen as as system that would let aircraft drop from cruising altitude to the runway in a "smooth, continuous arc," rather than the "traditional staircase descent" used previously.

But Hogan said the program had been criticized as having received “insufficient study, notice and outreach to the general public and the affected jurisdictions.”

“Notice to Maryland was inadequate and designed to ensure speedy approval rather than to promote community input and discussion,” Hogan wrote. He urged Frosh to seek court action forcing the FAA to go back to the routes it used before September 2014.

The FAA wrote a letter to Hogan last month in which it pointed to the work of the DC Metroplex BWI Community Roundtable, a group formed to address the concerns about the flights at the airport.

The agency pledged to work with the group to come up with solutions but said that “reverting to the flight paths and procedures that existed prior to the implementation of the DC Metroplex project is not possible.”

The DC Metroplex includes Dulles International Airport as well as Reagan National and BWI. While Reagan National is located in Virginia, its flight paths affect neighborhoods across the river in Prince George’s County.

The FAA said that while it was giving improvements to the region’s flight paths a high priority, it could take up to two years to implement changes.

Asked about the agency’s reaction to Hogan’s action, spokeswoman Laura J. Brown said in a statement that the FAA “is committed to hearing the community’s concerns and to fully and fairly consider any formal Community Roundtable-endorsed changes,” it said.

Raquel Guillory Coombs, a spokeswoman for Frosh, said the attorney general shares the governor’s concerns about the BWI flight patterns. She said he could not give an immediate reply to the governor’s directive because “the office has a responsibility to determine whether it is a viable case.”

Hogan and some of the local residents found encouragement in a recent decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia upholding a challenge by the city of Phoenix over NextGen flight patterns in Arizona.

In a decision released two weeks ago, the court found the FA did not properly analyze the impact of its flight path changes at Sky Harbor International Airport.