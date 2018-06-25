Hogan requests federal disaster funding for flood damage in city, Howard, Baltimore counties

Gov. Larry Hogan has asked President Donald Trump to declare last month’s deadly Ellicott City flood a major disaster for Baltimore, and Howard and Baltimore counties, which would qualify those areas for federal relief funding.

The May 27 flood killed a National Guardsman, destroyed much of the Old Ellicott City historic district, and submerged parts of Baltimore city and county, less than two years after a previous flood took two lives in Ellicott City in 2016.

In a statement, Hogan called the devastation “heartbreaking to witness.”

“This time, areas of Baltimore County and Baltimore City had significant damage as well,” Hogan said. “Our administration is committed to providing all available assistance to these communities, and the federal disaster declaration that I am requesting will bring additional resources to help impacted Marylanders.”

The Maryland Emergency Management Agency and Federal Emergency Management Agency toured the affected areas to assess the damage, the state said. A full damage estimate has not been publicly released.

“This storm had a significant impact on the entire area and our estimates confirm this,” MEMA executive director Russ Strickland said in a statement.

If the federal government issues a Major Disaster Declaration, Hogan’s announcement said, federal assistance could be made available through the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act.

As part of the reimbursement process, Baltimore County is seeking damage estimates from businesses, homeowners and renters who were affected by the flooding for Small Business Administration loans.

The amount of public infrastructure damage has already exceeded the $3 million threshold for the county to receive assistance to repair roads, bridges and other infrastructure, according to spokeswoman Elise Armacost.

The damage estimates from private businesses and citizens will be used to assess whether they are qualified to apply for low-interest loans from the SBA, Armacost said.

Baltimore Sun Media Group reporter Cody Boteler contributed to this article.

Ellicott City was devastated by flash flooding from a massive rainstorm Sunday, just two years after a similar event forced the historic city in Howard County to rebuild much of its Main Street. See photos from the May 27 floods.

