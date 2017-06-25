Man seriously injured in Howard County after riding on car

A man was seriously injured after riding outside of his friend's car in Woodbine on Sunday afternoon, Howard County police said.

The 28-year-old man was riding on the exterior of his friend's 1990 Mercury Grand Marquis around 1:40 p.m. on Newport Road near the Howard and Carroll County line when he fell off and hit the road.

Police said he was flown to the Maryland Shock Trauma Center. His friend remained at the scene. He was not struck by the car, police said.

Newport Road at the county line was closed for about two hours.

