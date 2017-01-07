Howard County police arrest two shooting suspects in Columbia

Howard County police arrested two suspects Saturday who they said had shot a man in the leg.

Police said they were called to Old Dobbin Road in the Long Reach area of Columbia at about 5:15 p.m. after someone reported a man in the road who had been shot in the leg. Officers arrived and found the victim and located two suspects and a handgun they believe was used in the shooting.

The victim was airlifted to Maryland Shock Trauma Center from the parking lot of Long Reach High School — though police said the shooting is unrelated to the school and did not happen on its grounds.

Police did not know the victim's condition as of Saturday night, and had not identified the two suspects in custody nor the victim.