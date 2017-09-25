Driver dies in crash on Route 32 Monday morning, Howard County police say

One person died in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Route 32 in Clarksville on Monday, Howard County police said.

Police said the driver of a 2015 Kia Forte traveling north on Route 32 crossed the double yellow line for an unknown reason, striking a 2014 Mack tractor-trailer that was traveling south.

The Kia driver, who was the only occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not identify the victim Monday morning.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

Police said the crash occurred around 8 a.m., closing both directions of Route 32 between Route 108 and Linden Church Road.

jkanderson@baltsun.com

twitter.com/janders5