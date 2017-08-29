Dump truck drives with bed raised, takes down power lines in Elkridge

Route 1 in Elkridge remains closed Tuesday after a dump truck driving with its bed raised struck overhead power lines, Howard County police said.

The section of Route 1, between Troy Hill Drive and Route 100, will remain closed to all traffic through Tuesday afternoon, police said.

No one was injured after the truck struck power lines, police said.

Baltimore Gas and Electric and the State Highway Administration responded to the scene, police said.

Only a handful of residents appeared to be without power Tuesday morning, according to BGE’s website.

