Howard County police investigating report of man near Jessup state mental hospital

Howard County Police are investigating a report of an unknown man in the woods near Clifton T. Perkins Hospital Center in Jessup Wednesday morning.

The department and hospital are investigating, but no additional information was immediately available.

David M. Watson II, 28, a maximum-security inmate escaped from the hospital grounds Friday while in the custody of the Wicomico County Detention Center guards. Howard County police have searched unsuccessfully for Watson, who freed himself from handcuffs and a waist chain and escaped.

Watson was serving a 106-year sentence in Delaware where he was convicted of attempted murder after shooting into a police officer's home in 2012. He was transported last week to Perkins, Maryland's maximum security mental hospital, so he could be evaluated before possible prosecution for similar incidents in this state.

A Wicomico County circuit judge ruled in 2014 that Watson was not mentally competent to stand trial on charges he had fired into the homes of police officers in Maryland.

The U.S. Marshals Service took over the search on Monday.

