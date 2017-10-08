Police investigating nonfatal shooting at Walmart store in Ellicott City

Howard County police are investigating a nonfatal shooting that occurred around midnight Saturday in a Walmart store in Ellicott City.

Police were called for a report of a fight with shots fired at the store in the 3200 block of North Ridge Road, and upon arriving located an adult male with a nonfatal gunshot wound.

Police believe that after being shot inside the store during an unknown altercation, the unidentified man went to a vehicle in the parking lot, obtained a gun and fired multiple retaliatory shots toward the store.

No one was injured by the gunfire. The wounded individual was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center for his wound.

Witnesses told police that the unknown suspect who discharged the initial gunshot inside the store fled the scene. He is described as 20-25 years old and approximately 6-feet tall with a thin build.

While no charges have been filed at this time, the investigation remains open, police said. Anyone with information are asked to call 410-313-STOP or email HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

