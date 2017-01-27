Howard County poised to solicit services to help develop a new Ellicott City master plan

Howard County officials are soliciting interest from service professionals who want to help develop a master plan for Ellicott City and its watershed.

Officials said goals of a plan are to define a "comprehensive, community-driven" vision for Ellicott City that would also incorporate a watershed plan taking into account factors that aren't in traditional master plans.

County Executive Allan H. Kittleman noted that after the historic July 30 flood — which killed two people and caused millions of dollars in damage — the county hosted a series of public meetings to hear concerns and discuss ideas for the future, and fielded hundreds of ideas.

In a statement, he said a Community Advisory Group has worked to "sort through and prioritize nearly 300 project ideas. Now we're ready for this next step in the rebuilding process."

Officials said Ellicott City's topography, hydrology, road network and heritage as a mill town are among factors that require a "road map for long-term rebuilding."

Under the auspices of the county's Department of Planning and Zoning, officials will host a meeting for potential contractors on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 2 p.m. at the county purchasing office, 6751 Columbia Gateway Drive, Suite 501 in Columbia.

Officials will brief prospective consultants on the scope of the project and provide an opportunity for questions. Those who want to be part of the plan will need to express interest by Feb. 15.

Companies being sought are ones related to urban design, landscape architecture, architecture, historic preservation, economic development, flood impact, traffic, transportation, parking and engineering.

Officials noted that a hydrologic and hydraulic study is under way for the Ellicott City watershed. The results of that study will be used in the master plan process.

Potential contractors with questions may contact Evangeline Bolder at 410-313-6373 or by email to EBolder@howardcountymd.gov by no later than 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3. Details about the process is available at howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Planning-and-Zoning/Community-Planning/Community-Plans/EC-Master-Plan.

—Jim Joyner