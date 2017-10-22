Man, 46, seriously injured in motorcycle crash in Ellicott City

A 46-year-old man was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident in Ellicott City on Sunday morning, police said.

Eugene Alfred Shields, 46, of Ellicott City, was driving a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound in the 6100 block of Meadowridge Road when a 2011 Chevy Silverado turned left in front of him, Howard County Police said.

Shields “laid his motorcycle down to avoid a collision with the truck,” but sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, police said. A message left for Shields’ family was not immediately returned Sunday afternoon.

The driver of the pickup truck remained on the scene and was not injured. Meadowridge Road was closed for about two hours between Old Stockbridge Road and Route 100, police said.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

