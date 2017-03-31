Daughter plans a memorable salute at Alzheimer’s Association fundraiser

Kia Seals is excited and a bit nervous.

After all, the Columbia native will be performing one of the most iconic salsa numbers in all of pop culture when she appears as a "dancing star" April 8 at a black-tie fundraiser for the Greater Maryland chapter of the Alzheimer's Association.

Seals and her partner will replicate the sizzling choreography from the 1987 film "Dirty Dancing" at the 11th annual Baltimore Memory Ball in honor of her father, Dr. Jerry Seals, a retired Columbia physician who has younger-onset Alzheimer's disease.

She will also be channeling a community's deep affection for one of its own through her performance.

"Jerry loved being a doctor and he helped thousands of patients over the years" before the brain disease robbed him of his genius and zest for living, said his former medical partner and longtime friend, Dr. Harry Oken.

"He was always joking and he had a swagger about him," said the Columbia internist. "There was nobody who didn't love Jerry."

Kia Seals will perform with dance coach Michael Sims at the event planned for the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront hotel, where the theme will be "A Salute to the Silver Screen." More than $5 million has been raised by the chapter's Dancing Stars event over the years, a spokesperson said.

Kisha James, associate director of special events, said Seals "is going to be great."

"She is sweet and unassuming," James said, "but when she gets on the dance floor, she really turns it on."

As a student of ballet and modern dance from age 4 into her college years, Seals is setting the competitive bar high for herself.

That means mastering the sultry steps made famous by film stars Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze, and that's a bit daunting, she confessed.

"I haven't danced for 10 years and I'm trying not to put too much pressure on myself," said Seals, who is 31 and an account supervisor at a Washington marketing firm. "I'm all about the cause and I'm doing this for my dad."

Dr. Seals, who is 70 and has resided at a Columbia assisted living facility since September, won't be in the audience when his daughter steps onto the dance floor to "(I've Had) The Time of My Life."

Kia Seals said he was able to walk her down the aisle, though, at her May 2016 wedding to Sebastiaan Oldenburg, a banker and Amsterdam native, and that will remain a cherished memory.

A two-time veteran of the association's Walk to End Alzheimer's events, Seals has set a fundraising goal of $20,000 for the Memory Ball. She is closing in on it.

Eight other dancers, including one married couple, will compete at the event for mirror ball trophies, which will be awarded by a panel of judges for best dance and by the association for most votes. Supporters who can't attend the event can vote by making online donations.

In the United States, approximately 200,000 people have younger-onset Alzheimer's, which is diagnosed in people younger than 65, the Alzheimer's Association states.

That's about 4 percent of the 5.5 million Americans living with the brain disorder, which is a type of dementia that affects thought, memory and language.

In Maryland, there are 105,000 residents living with Alzheimer's, said Cass Naugle, executive director of the association's Greater Maryland chapter. That figure is up from 86,000 in 2013.

"It is projected that by 2025 there will be 130,000 Marylanders diagnosed with Alzheimer's, which is nearly a 30 percent increase," Naugle said. "This [data] places an urgency on increased funding for research to find a cure."

Kia's mother, Beverly White-Seals appreciates the opportunity the event provides to share her husband's story as one of the 4,600 Howard County residents with Alzheimer's disease.

"Jerry was a brilliant man, and all he ever wanted to be was a doctor," said White-Seals, who is the president and CEO of the Community Foundation of Howard County.

Dr. Seals, who was board-certified in internal medicine and infectious diseases, was formally diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2012, though he began having memory lapses as early as 2006 and retired a year later. His mental acuity started "noticeably going downhill" in 2010, she said.

White-Seals said that in October 2010, the couple's son Kylen, who suffered from bipolar disorder and depression, shot and killed himself at age 29 on the side porch of the family home while Dr. Seals was inside on the phone, arranging to take him to the hospital.

"When you suffer an unimaginable tragedy like that, your whole cognitive being is impacted," White-Seals said. "For both of us it was every parent's nightmare."

Dr. Seals became stubborn, aggressive and progressively less verbal as time went on, "which is nothing like his personality."

"They called him 'Doctor Smooth' in med school at Columbia University because he was a calming influence amid the chaos," recalled White-Seals, who was attending the university's law school at the time.

"If you'd asked me 10 years ago if something like this could happen to someone so brilliant and physically fit …" she said, leaving her thought unfinished. "The Jerry I used to know was a very, very engaged father and absolutely my best friend."

While Dr. Seals has lost his ability to form words and express coherent thoughts, he occasionally surprises his family by breaking into song.

"One time he started singing, in full voice, every word and every note to Smokey Robinson's 'The Tracks of My Tears,'" after he heard it playing at the assisted living facility, White-Seals recalled. "Something about music from generations back remains imbedded in his memory."

Victor Broccolino, retired president and CEO of Howard County General Hospital, said White-Seals deserves a lot of credit for her openness about her husband's illness.

"She realizes by bringing Jerry's story to the fore that she can help other families," said Broccolino, who has known the Seals family since 1990. "That's typical of both Beverly and Jerry – to put others' interests first."

Dr. Oken described his former partner at Charter Internal Medicine, who is now his patient, as "part of Columbia" and said he was well-known for his personality and big heart.

But his son's suicide and his chronic back pain made him "age in front of all of us," he said. "All these different things that happened to Jerry took chinks out of his armor."

White-Seals said preparing for the Memory Ball is bringing her and her daughter great joy.

"We are a very philanthropic family," she said. "It's been fun for me to see Kia rekindle her love of dance for this worthy cause."