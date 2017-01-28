Library, shelter partnership brings children and pets together for binding experience

Tyson gazed with rapt attention at Julia Herdson, a second-grader at Northfield Elementary School, during the youngster's visit Wednesday to the Howard County Animal Control and Adoption Center.

A participant in the county library system's Hi Tails Ambassadors Program, the girl came to the shelter with a mission — to read to the 8-year-old boxer mix.

Perched on a mat in front of a kennel cage near her mom, Beth Herdson, Julia began to read from the "Princess Book" collection. She chose the story, she said, because it was "long."

"She can be a reluctant reader," Herdson said. "I've never seen her so excited to read."

Tyson spruced up a bit for the visit. Sporting a yellow print bandanna, he started the 20-minute session pacing, but settled down when Julia started reading.

"The doggy was so cute," Julia said. "Tyson's ears stood up and he was looking at me."

Since last month, Wednesday afternoons bring visits to the adoption center for several children, ages 6 to 15, who are registered as Hi Tails Ambassadors.

Kelli Shimabukuro, community education and partnerships coordinator for the Howard County Public Library, initiated the program in cooperation with Deborah Baracco, administrator with Howard County Animal Control.

Shimabukuro teaches a training class for youngsters who want to participate. An initial class Jan. 11 drew about 17 children and their parents; 20 more children and their families were expected to train at another session this past week.

Each child must be chaperoned by a parent or a guardian on visits and may bring their own books or pick from books provided by the library.

On Wednesday, Anna Lassen, a fourth-grader at Longfellow Elementary School, whipped through reading "I Don't Want A Posh Dog," by Emma Dodd to 1-year-old Daisy, a fuzzy-faced husky terrier mix with different colored eyes.

Then she snagged her mom's cell phone to follow with a digital book, "The Girl Who Never Made Mistakes," by Mark Pett and Gary Rubinstein.

"I like reading to dogs and cats and all animals," Anna said. "Daisy's paws stuck out like she was reaching for me."

Manor Woods Elementary second-grader Joshua Harbaugh and his sister, fourth-grader Katy Harbaugh, came with their mother and grandmother.

Lisa Harbaugh sat with her son while he read "The Great Gracie Chase Stop That Dog!" by Cynthia Rylant to Chris, a 5-year-old black cat that reached for him through the bars of his cage.

Joshua laughed and said, "Are you trying to punch me?"

Across the hall, his grandmother, Peggy Skaggs, chaperoned Katy, who read "Dear Mrs. LaRue Letter From Obedience School" by Mark Teague to Maybelline, an 8-year old tricolor beagle.

"Some dogs feel calmer around calm people and it helps them get used to people," Katy said.

Shimabukuro said that is part of the program – to make shelter animals more comfortable with people, and thus more adoptable.

"I'm very happy and excited that we are able to do this partnership with the adoption center," Shimabukuro said. "Hopefully more animals will be adopted."

Baracco said she chooses dogs, cats and rabbits who have been at the shelter a while or who may be showing signs of stress to participate. She said that at a session Jan. 18, she was impressed to see an agitated beagle -- who's since been adopted -- fall asleep five minutes after one little girl started reading to him.

"At first, I was a little skeptical until I met with [Shimabukuro] and realized this was a really good idea," Baracco said. "I think children are non-threatening; their soft monotone voices appear soothing."

Shimabukuro said the Hi Tails program encourages compassion and empathy and helps children overcome shyness, she said. She also cited studies that indicate similar programs — such as the library's Dogs Educating and Assisting Readers program — help children increase reading proficiency.

Margaret Gitelman, an animal control staff member since 1996, said that when the kids start reading, "all the animals calm down in what can be a stressful environment."

Abby Smith, a fifth-grader at Hollifield Station Elementary, read a "Kate and Pippin" story by Martin Springett to Phoebe — a snow-white mixed breed with black ears.

"Phoebe really listened well," Abby said. "It makes me feel happy to do a good thing for shelter animals that have been through tough times."

For information about the Hi Tails Ambassadors, contact Kelli Shimabukuro at kelli.shimabukuro@hclibrary.org. Also, pictures and descriptions of animals available for adoption can be found on the Howard County Animal Control and Adoption Center Facebook page, facebook.com/HowardCountyAnimalControl.