Georgetown basketball bus, SUV involved in crash in Howard County

A bus carrying the Georgetown men's basketball team was involved in a crash on Interstate 95 in Howard County on Monday, Maryland State Police said.

The crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. as the bus and a Lexus SUV were traveling north on I-95 near MD 100. The passengers in the Lexus, 49-year-old woman and her 17-year-old son, were taken to Harbor Hospital. Their condition was not immediately available. Nobody on board the bus was injured, police said.

The basketball team was traveling to Villanova outside of Philadelphia when the crash took place. That game is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

A photo posted by the school on Facebook showed members of the team assisting an overturned vehicle along the side of the highway.

Police said the bus struck the SUV from behind. The SUV then went off the road, where it overturned.

Two lanes of I-95 were closed for about 45 minutes. An investigation into the crash was underway.