Kittleman proposes budget amendment to cover roads and Ellicott City flood costs

Howard County Executive Allan H. Kittleman asked the county council Thursday to use last year's budget surplus to cover $12.6 million in costs related to the Ellicott City flood response and recovery, as well as road resurfacing costs.

The budget amendment includes $5 million for road resurfacing projects, doubling the total appropriation for road resurfacing. Another $5.9 million would go to county departments to cover costs related to the flash flood that killed two in Ellicott City in July.

Another $1.7 million would go to flood mitigation projects, including a project to manage stormwater near the Circuit Court building and around the George Howard building.

The budget amendment must be passed by the county council. The county is six months into its fiscal year.

