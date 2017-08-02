Firefighter hurt in overnight Howard County blaze

A firefighter was hospitalized after a fire late Tuesday in Howard County, officials said.

The fire was reported just after 11 p.m. at a home in the 6200 block of Fairbourne Court in the Hanover/Elkridge area, according to Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services.

Crews from Howard, Anne Arundel and Baltimore counties worked on the fire for more than 30 minutes, officials said.

The Red Cross is assisting five adult residents who have been displaced from the home. No residents were injured, officials said.

The cause is under investigation.

CAPTION The office of the Baltimore Public Defender on Tuesday released a fuller description of a second police body-camera video that it publicly flagged as concerning on Monday. (Baltimore Sun video) The office of the Baltimore Public Defender on Tuesday released a fuller description of a second police body-camera video that it publicly flagged as concerning on Monday. (Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Mark Adams has been robbed multiple times in Baltimore, and has complaints about the way the investigations have been handled afterwards. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun) Mark Adams has been robbed multiple times in Baltimore, and has complaints about the way the investigations have been handled afterwards. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

sjwelsh@baltsun.com

twitter.com/seanjwelsh