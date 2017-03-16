Overnight fire in Howard County under investigation

A two-alarm fire caused about $580,000 in damage to a home in Glenwood Wednesday night, the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services said.

A man who lived in the home evacuated and called 911 about 9 p.m. to report the fire in the 2600 block of McKendree Road, officials said.

Firefighters found heavy fire in the garage that had extended into the second floor of the two-story house, officials said. No firefighters or were injured.

The man did not request Red Cross assistance. The cause of the fire was under investigation.