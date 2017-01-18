Howard County resident found dead in house fire

Howard County police say a 61-year-old Glenwood resident died in a house fire Wednesday afternoon.

Deena Rae Brewer was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire in the 2800 block of Glenwood Springs Drive, police said. A dog inside the home also died, officials said.

Fire crews were called to the house about 1:45 p.m., where firefighters and paramedics discovered a fire in the basement and where Brewer's body was discovered, police said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation Wednesday evening, and police did not release a damage estimate. Police are also investigating the blaze — standard procedure when there is a fatality in a fire, officials said.