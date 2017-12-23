Fire burns Korean BBQ restaurant in Ellicott City

A Korean BBQ restaurant in Howard County was damaged by a fire Saturday morning, officials said.

Passersby called in a fire at the Tongnamoo Korean BBQ Restaurant in the 9400 block of Baltimore National Pike in Ellicott City around 1:42 a.m. Saturday, according to the Howard County Department of Fire & Rescue Services.

Heavy fire was found in the rear of the two-story building. The blaze was placed under control in about an hour, and crews remained on the scene to ensure no hot spots flared up, according to the department.

No injuries were reported, officials said. The eastbound lanes of Baltimore National Pike were closed Saturday morning in the area of the scene.

Investigators are working to determine the origin of the fire.