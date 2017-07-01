Woman ejected, man also injured in Howard County crash

Two people were transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center early Saturday after the truck they were riding in overturned in Howard County, police said.

A 26-year-old Baltimore woman was partially ejected from the truck, and the driver, a 35-year-old Glen Burnie man, was also injured in the single-vehicle crash on Route 1 near Levering Avenue in Elkridge, Howard County police said.

The crash took place just before 2 a.m., when the 2006 Ford F-150 struck a guardrail and flipped, police said.

Police are investigating the cause. No charges have been filed in the wreck, and police believe that neither person in the truck was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

No other vehicles were involved, police said.

The crash closed a section of Route 1 for about 4 hours Saturday.