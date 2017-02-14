Dryer at Columbia apartment complex burns

A dryer fire was reported at an apartment complex in Columbia early Tuesday, Howard County fire officials said.

Fire crews responded to the 5300 block of Harpers Farm Road before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, where the apartment building had been evacuated after a fire in a dryer unit, according to the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services.

The fire was extinguished by 7:45 a.m., officials said. Seven residents were displaced and no injuries were reported.

No roads were closed, but fire crews were still on the scene and officials urged motorists to use caution if driving in the area.

sjwelsh@baltsun.com

@seanjwelsh

sjwelsh@baltsun.com

@seanjwelsh