Howard County home damaged by early morning fire

Sean Welsh
Contact Reporter
No injuries were reported in a fire that damaged a home in Cooksville, Howard County officials said.

A home in Cooksville sustained damage in an early morning fire that began around a gas fireplace, according to Howard County fire officials.

Crews from Howard, Montgomery and Carroll counties responded around 12:37 a.m. Wednesday to the 14800 block of Carriage Mill Road in Cooksville, where residents spotted the fire and called 911, the Howard County Department of Fire & Rescue Services said in a statement.

Fire crews were able to keep the fire from extending beyond the fireplace area, and it was extinguished before 1 a.m., according to HCDFRS.

No injuries were reported. The Red Cross is assisting the residents of the home.

Five water tankers were utilized in order to find adequate water in a section of Howard County that is not serviced by hydrants, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

