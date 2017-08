One person was injured Friday morning when a car crashed into a building in Columbia.

Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services said the crash took place in the 8800 block of Columbia 100 Parkway. The scene is near Centre Park Drive and state Route 100.

A person was initially trapped in the vehicle, but was removed and was being treated for minor injuries, officials said.

The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately known.

Twitter: @seanjwelsh

Email: sjwelsh@baltsun.com