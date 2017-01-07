At funeral, slain Ellicott City teen remembered as 'incredibly empathetic'

Charlotte Zaremba was remembered Saturday as a young woman full of life and empathy for others — a 16-year-old who once, on a visit to a local hospice with her aunt, spent an hour talking with residents, listening to their stories and introducing them to her dog.

The visit inspired her to take pet therapy training classes to help others in need of companionship.

"She was incredibly empathetic. She loved people. She loved animals," said Mary Helen Sprecher, her aunt. "She wanted the best in this world."

At Glen Mar Church in Ellicott City, hundreds of mourners streamed into Saturday's funeral service for Zaremba under a light snowfall and gray sky.

Zaremba, a sophomore at Howard High School in Ellicott City, was fatally shot in her home around 2 a.m. New Year's Day by 15-year-old Sean Crizer, according to Howard County police. They say he also shot and wounded the girl's mother, then himself. He died Tuesday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police say Suzanne Zaremba heard a scuffle in her daughter's bedroom at their home on Knoll Glen Road and found her struggling with Crizer. The mother was wounded in the leg and is recovering; the girl's father was also home at the time but was not injured.

Police continue to investigate the incident, and say it remains unclear whether Crizer targeted Zaremba, a classmate at high school, or her home. The gun used in the shooting was stolen in a recent burglary from a nearby home.

A police spokeswoman said Saturday that no additional information was available.

Family members barred the news media from attending the funeral, but spoke to reporters outside the church and provided the text of some remarks from the service.

Sprecher called upon mourners attending the funeral to carry on her niece's legacy by reaching out to someone, by adopting an animal, or by saying a kind word to someone.

"It's not enough just to remember her, it's more important to bring forward the thing that she did and let her light continue to shine," she said. "On dark days like this, it is hard to remember it, but as we move forward, we will continue to make that light shine."

A family friend, Al Enke, recalled when he met Charlotte Zaremba: She was a fourth-grader and worked as a paraeducator at her elementary school.

He recalled that even though she was not one of his students, she always sought him out.

"She would always see me in the hallway and always say 'hello,' and that was unusual for a fourth- and fifth-grader," Enke said. "She was just the sweetest kid."

In her remarks, Sprecher spoke of her niece's love of animals, including cats, chickens, fish, guinea pigs, and rabbits.

She also spoke about the girl's campaign to collect signatures from fellow students agreeing not to use derogatory words to describe individuals with disabilities.

"It's not surprising she got her signatures; anyone who has ever been on the receiving end of one of Charlotte's patented stink-eye stares knew how effective it was," Sprecher said.

She also said her niece helped build a playground in Costa Rica as part of a initiative called the Global Leaders Adventures, and planned to return to the program.

"She wanted the world to be a more joyful place," she said.

"She didn't have as much time on this earth to change it the way she wanted to," Sprecher said. "But I think in the short time that she was here, she did change the world in her own way — in little pieces."

