Bus crash injures 5, closes U.S. 29 in Howard County

A bus crash closed all lanes of U.S. 29 in Howard County Monday morning, Maryland transportation officials said.

At least five patients suffered minor injuries, Howard County emergency officials said on Twitter.

The crash occurred just north of MD 100 on northbound travel lanes, and has closed all lanes, the Maryland State Highway Administration said.

Motorists are urged to seek other routes as a result.

A cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

Fog is causing an impact to roads around the region, though.

This story will be updated.