Boys at Maryland juvenile detention center get first showers in days as emergency water supply arrives

Some boys at a Maryland juvenile detention facility were able to take their first showers in days Wednesday using emergency water supplies, a public defender who visited them said.

A water line problem near the Charles H. Hickey Jr. School in Baltimore County knocked out the main’s supply to the facility on Sunday. In addition to going without showers, boys at the facility had to flush toilets with buckets.

Stephen Bergman, acting director of the Juvenile Protection Division of the Maryland Office of the Public Defender, visited the detention center Wednesday.

He said boys in one of the three units there had been able to take showers using water pumped in from a truck. The rest of the 50-or-so boys were expected to be able to wash in the afternoon.

“They’re very happy that’s taking place,” Bergman said.

The public defender’s office on Tuesday questioned whether the boys should have been moved to another facility. But the Department of Juvenile Services said that wasn’t necessary because their essential needs were being met.

Doug Mayer, a spokesman for Gov. Larry Hogan, said the governor’s office was aware of the situation at the center.

“The [juvenile services] Department, in their expertise, made the decision that keeping the residents at the current location was the best course of action in regards to both health and public safety,” Mayer said in an email.

“In addition, the Department has been working closely with the Baltimore County Department of Health to ensure resident safety.”

Baltimore Department of Public Works, which provides water to the facility, has told the state that problems should be fixed Wednesday, Mayer said.

“However, the Department has contingency relocation plans prepared and ready to be acted on if necessary,” he said.

iduncan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/iduncan