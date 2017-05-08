Former bishop Heather Cook's parole hearing set for Tuesday

Bicycling advocates are speaking out against the possibility of parole for Heather Elizabeth Cook, the former Episcopal bishop who pleaded guilty to four criminal charges in connection with the car crash that killed a Baltimore cyclist in December 2014.

A parole hearing is scheduled Tuesday morning for Cook, 60, who is serving a seven-year prison sentence on charges of vehicular manslaughter, driving while drunk, leaving the scene of an accident and texting while driving in the crash that killed Thomas Palermo, a married father of two who was well known in the cycling community.

Because Maryland law does not classify vehicular manslaughter as a violent offense, Cook becomes eligible for parole upon serving 25 percent of her sentence.

She was sentenced and began serving her term on Oct. 27, 2015.

Bike Maryland was one of the groups urging the Maryland Parole Commission to deny parole in the case.

"Heather Cook committed a violent act, one that took a father away from two young children, denied a wife a loving husband and partner, took a son from loving parents and affected our community of cyclists across Maryland dramatically and potentially irrecoverably," the organization wrote in an open letter to David Blumberg, chairman of the commission.

"Heather Cook should be denied parole," the letter said. "She made deliberate choices leading up to killing Tom."

Jon Korin, president of Bicycle Advocates for Annapolis and Anne Arundel County, or BikeAAA, agreed.

"The purpose of incarceration is to punish the offender, provide justice for the victims, protect the public, rehabilitate the offender and deter others from committing the same crime," he wrote in a letter to the commission posted to the organization's website. "Allowing parole after only 25% of a 7 year sentence where a man was killed does not fulfill any of these objectives. This is especially true given Ms. Cook's history, decision to drive impaired and intentional hit-and-run."

Cook was driving south on Roland Ave. two days after Christmas, 2014, when she drove her 2001 Subaru into a bike lane, striking Palermo, 41, who was cycling in the same direction and apparently never saw her vehicle coming.

Witnesses said she left the scene and drove back to her nearby apartment complex, returning 30 minutes after the crash.

Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby said that a breathalyzer measured Cook's blood-alcohol level at 0.22 percent, nearly three times the legal limit in Maryland.

Cook had earlier pleaded guilty to a drunk-driving charge on the Eastern Shore in which she registered a blood alcohol level of 0.27 percent. In that 2010 incident, police said they found marijuana and empty liquor bottles in her car and that Cook had been driving on a shredded tire.

The Palermo case roiled the city's cycling community and the national Episcopal church, and it triggered scrutiny of the Episcopal diocese, which had elevated Cook to its second-highest position in May of 2014.

That September, Katherine Jefferts Schori, then presiding bishop of the national church, presided at the ceremony during which Cook was consecrated as bishop.

Diocesan officials said the search committee was aware of the 2010 case but said committee members were unfamiliar with its details.

Deciding it was a "one-time mistake," the panel left it up to Cook to tell her electors about it. Officials have said she alluded to the case in parish meetings but only in vague terms.

Cook resigned her position with the Maryland diocese on May 1, 2015, and the Episcopal Church deposed Cook as a bishop in a separate action the same day.

She entered her guilty pleas that September.

Cook is expected to go before two parole board commissioners at the hearing, which is scheduled 9:30 a.m. at the Maryland Correctional Institution for Women in Jessup, where she has been held since her sentencing.

Both commissioners must agree on any decision they make. Three witnesses are to speak on behalf of parole, three against.

The hearing is open to the public, but all seats have been claimed, said Gerard Shields, a spokesman for the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.

Still, Shields said he expected a crowd at the facility, where commission officials will explain their decision immediately after the hearing.

"There's a great deal of interest in this case," he said. "It could be a bit of a zoo."

