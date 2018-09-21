These are the victims of the Maryland Rite Aid warehouse shooting

Officials released the names of the people who were killed and injured in a shooting at a Rite Aid warehouse in Maryland.

Law enforcement officials said that a temporary employee opened fire on her co-workers, killing three people and injuring three others, before fatally shooting herself.

Here are the people who were killed in the shooting:

» Brindra Giri, a 41-year-old woman from Baltimore County.

Courtesy of the Giri family Brindra Giri, a 41-year-old mother of two who had moved to Baltimore County from Nepal, was killed in the shooting at a Rite Aid in Aberdeen. Brindra Giri, a 41-year-old mother of two who had moved to Baltimore County from Nepal, was killed in the shooting at a Rite Aid in Aberdeen. (Courtesy of the Giri family)

A family friend said Giri had just moved to Towson from her native Nepal four months ago. She brought her 16-year-old daughter and 11-year-old son with her, moving in with her husband, mother and two brothers.

Family friend Harry Bhandari described Giri as a friendly and positive presence, a woman who “never complained,” worked hard, and came to this country in part because she wanted to provide for her children the advantages she lacked while growing up in Nepal.

» Sunday Aguda, a 45-year-old man from Dundalk.

» Hayleen Reyes, a 21-year-old woman from Baltimore City

Here are the people who were injured in the shooting, but survived:

» Hassan Mitchell, a 19-year-old man from Aberdeen

» Wilfredo Villegas, a 45-year-old man from Gaithersburg

» Purna Acharya, a 46-year-old man from Ridgewood, N.Y.