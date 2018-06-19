Two teenage girls, four adults injured in five-vehicle crash on I-95

Maryland State Police say criminal charges are pending following a five-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Harford County on Monday night that sent six people — including two teenage girls — to local hospitals.

The two girls — a 14-year-old from Belcamp and a 13-year-old from New Jersey — were traveling in two separate vehicles and were both taken to local hospitals, according to Elena Russo, a spokeswoman for Maryland State Police.

The 14-year-old, who was a backseat passenger in a Honda Civic, was taken to Johns Hopkins Pediatric Intensive Care Unit. The 13-year-old, who was sitting in the passenger seat of a Toyota Camry, was also taken to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit. Russo declined to provide their current conditions.

The accident began shortly before midnight when a 2011 Volvo truck hauling roof shingles in a 53-foot box trailer was heading northbound near exit 77A for Maryland Route 24. The tractor trailer entered a construction zone in the right-most lane of the interstate and slammed into the back of the Camry, Russo said.

The two vehicles “became affixed and continued to travel as one combined unit,” she said. As they continued northbound, the tractor trailer also struck the Civic in the rear. Another tractor trailer was also involved in the crash.

Police identified the driver of the Volvo tractor trailer as John Terry Jr., 23, of Henderson, N.C. State police in the JFK Barrack are continuing to investigate the crash, and Russo said charges are pending.

Terry declined medical treatment, Russo said, adding that it was not yet clear why the tractor trailer apparently struck the other vehicles.

Lanes on the interstate were closed for more than six hours but have since reopened.

In addition to the two teenage girls, four other people were transported to hospitals.

The driver of the Civic, Paul Manion, 39, and a passenger, Angela Manion, 37, both of Belcamp, were both taken to area hospitals, Russo said. Carla Ortiz, 50, of Chesilhurst, N.J., who was driving the Camry, was also taken to a local hospital.

Cierra Wilder, 23, of Havre de Grace, was driving a Nissan Sentra that was involved in the crash, Russo said. Wilder, the only occupant of the Sentra, was taken to a hospital.

The other tractor trailer involved in the crash was a 2008 white International Trucks vehicle pulling a 53-foot enclosed box trailer and driven by Bruce Hurst, 62, of Runnemede, N.J. He and a passenger declined medical treatment at the scene.

