Halethorpe man, among 7 who died in USS Fitzgerald collision, had followed in father's Navy footsteps

Xavier Martin joined the U.S. Navy to follow his father's footsteps.

He excelled, and at 24 had become the youngest petty officer with a rank of first class aboard the USS Fitzgerald based in Yokosuka, Japan, his father, Darrold Martin said.

"He was mimicking me," said Martin, of Halethorpe, who served four years in the Navy.

But the young sailor's promising career was cut short when he was among seven who were killed when the Fitzgerald collided with a container ship off Japan last Saturday.

Xavier Martin's aunt, Daneace Jeffrey, 58, said Navy officials came to her brother's townhouse twice, first at about 2:45 a.m. Saturday to tell his family he was missing and then a second time Saturday night to inform them of his death.

"It's devastating. He's really been in agony," Jeffrey said of her brother.

Jeffrey said the family was not told what caused the collision.

The ships collided about 2:20 a.m. Saturday, when the Navy said most of the 300 sailors on board would have been sleeping. Authorities have declined to speculate on a cause while the crash remains under investigation.

The damage to the destroyer suggests that the container ship, the ACX Crystal, might have slammed into it at a high speed, raising questions about communication between the two vessels in an area where as many as 400 ships pass through every day, according to Japan's coast guard. Most congestion occurs in the early hours of the day, and fast currents make it a tricky area that requires experience and skill to navigate.

The ACX Crystal weighs 29,060 tons and is 222 meters (730 feet) long, much larger than the 8,315-ton destroyer.

The container ship's left bow was dented and scraped, but it did not appear to have sustained any major structural damage when it was docked in the Tokyo bay late Saturday.

In addition to Martin, the Japan-based 7th Fleet identified the victims on Monday Gunner's Mate Seaman Dakota Kyle Rigsby, 19, from Palmyra, Virginia; Yeoman 3rd Class Shingo Alexander Douglass, 25, from San Diego, California; Sonar Technician 3rd Class Ngoc T Truong Huynh, 25, from Oakville, Connecticut; Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Noe Hernandez, 26, from Weslaco, Texas; Fire Controlman 2nd Class Carlosvictor Ganzon Sibayan, 23, from Chula Vista, California; and Fire Controlman 1st Class Gary Leo Rehm Jr., 37, from Elyria, Ohio.

Darrold Martin, 60, struggled to hold back tears as he spoke about his son, who he raised as a single parent since Xavier was 10.

When his son was just 10 minutes old, he said he whispered to him, "I'll never leave you." He said the infant grabbed his finger, as though he understood, and the two shared an incredible bond since.

Xavier Martin graduated from Lansdowne High School in 2010. He had an internship with the National Security Agency, but decided to pursue a career in the Navy, his father said.

Darrold Martin said he told his son about the importance of military service, and how it betters a person.

"They're joined at the hip. He was so proud of him," said Jeffrey, who lives in Baltimore but has gone to stay at her brother's house to comfort him.

During his five years in the Navy, Xavier was stationed in Guam and in Japan. Before leaving for Japan last September Xaiver spent several weeks in Maryland spending time with his father and some high school friends.

His father said he tried to encourage his son to travel or visit with friends, but his son wanted to spend time with his dad, and spent his dad's birthday with him.

During the visit, he said his son expressed interest in staying in the Navy for his career.

Since his son's death, Martin said he's heard from people all over the country who had worked with him.

While hearing from some of his neighbors who loved his son, he said he made a point to wish them a happy Father's Day.

No funeral arrangements have yet been made. Jeffrey said her nephew's body is expected to arrive at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Tuesday.

Amid his grief, Martin also expressed pride in his son.

"My son is a hero in my eyes," he said.

