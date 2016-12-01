Fallston High student pricked other students with blood lancet, school officials say

A student at Fallston High School was disciplined after bringing a blood lancet to school and pricking other students with it, officials said.

Jillian V. Lader, a spokeswoman for Harford County public schools, said 19 students were pricked with the lancet, though Cristie Kahler, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, said 17 students were pricked. The device was the kind used in diabetes testing, Kahler said.

"We don't know the intent," Kahler said.

The incidents were reported around 10:30 a.m. to school officials, who notified the school resource officer who was on campus.

The students who were pricked were seen by the school nurse, and it was recommended they follow up with their primary care physician as a precaution, officials said. The school system is reaching out to all parents of students at the school to determine if more students were pricked.

It has not been determined if charges will be filed against the 15-year-old, Kahler said. Lader said the school system will take disciplinary action against the student, but declined to give details.

