Harford Sheriff: No complaints against Spacey filed in Maryland county where many 'House of Cards' scenes filmed

The law enforcement agency for Harford County, where much of the Netflix series “House of Cards” has been filmed, says it has not received any complaints against Kevin Spacey related to media reports of sexual assault and harassment allegations.

A report by CNN published Thursday includes an interview with an unidentified former production assistant who alleges that Spacey put his hands down the assistant’s pants while in a car on the way to the “House of Cards” set.

“At this time, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office has not received any sexual assault complaints regarding Kevin Spacey,” Kyle Andersen, a spokesman for the office, said Friday.

To begin an investigation “for this type of case, we would definitely need a complainant,” Andersen said.

Production of the series was suspended this week following allegations against Spacey, the series’ star and executive producer.

In a story published Sunday by BuzzFeed news, actor Anthony Rapp said Spacey made a sexual advance toward him in 1986, when Rapp was 14 and Spacey was 26.

Following that report, filmmaker Tony Montana and actor Roberto Cavazos also went public with sexual misconduct allegations against Spacey.

In Thursday’s CNN report, the former production assistant claims Spacey was driving when he put his hands down the assistant’s pants.

Later, the production assistant was helping Spacey take his belongings from the car into his on-set trailer, according to CNN. The production assistant alleges that while they were inside, “Spacey cornered him, blocked his exit and made inappropriate contact with him,” CNN reported.

The production assistant told CNN that he did not tell police or managers at the time, but told a co-worker. CNN said it spoke to the co-worker to corroborate the story.

