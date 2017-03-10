Bald Eagle at Harford animal hospital healing, needs your fish

If you happen to have any fresh fish lying around, an animal hospital in Harford County would be willing to take it off your hands.

Chadwell Animal Hospital in Abingdon has a hungry critter on hand, and it’s not your typical pet. This one is a Bald Eagle.

According to a Facebook post, Chadwell — located just a short flight from Wegman’s — is looking to feed the bird. But only fresh, local fish. And no carp. The post had more than 400 shares as of Friday morning.

The bird — known at the hospital as both “Gulliver” and “Joe” — arrived Monday.

“A woman had called animal control because it fell out of her tree,” said Melissa Goodman, veterinary technician at Chadwell.

The hospital took a blood sample right away, Goodman said.

“The blood level was critical,” Goodman said. “We believe that it may have eaten something that contained lead. Maybe something that was shot.”

The response to the Facebook post has been incredible, Goodman said.

“We are at a limit with fish right now,” she said. “We have some dear meat and goose meat coming later. People are awesome."

Anyone interested in helping with local, fresh fish may call the animal hospital at 443-512-8338, or stop by the Emmorton Road location during normal business hours to donate.

Joe/Gulliver isn’t the first eagle at the facility this season.

“Mac” was brought to Chadwell by the Department of Natural Resources in November after she was hit by a Mack truck on a local roadway, according to a Facebook post from last month.

The hospital has treated a severe elbow fracture while the Friskys Wildlife Sanctuary served as caretakers. A video posted on Facebook on Feb. 1 shows Mac flying for the first time since the injury.

Chadwell is no stranger to unique visitors — in January, the hospital had a kangaroo stop in. Goodman says there’s also a snapping turtle at the hospital now with its skull exposed.

Goodman said she began working there, someone brought in a pet bear they could no longer care for.

“We get everything,” she said

Twitter: @seanjwelsh

Email: sjwelsh@baltsun.com