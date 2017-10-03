'Where is God now?': Baltimore Episcopal sermon to address gun violence in wake of Las Vegas shootings

The Episcopal Diocese of Maryland will address Sunday night’s mass shootings in Las Vegas — and the victims of gun violence generally — in a special “service of lament” at the Cathedral of the Incarnation Tuesday.

The Right Rev. Eugene Taylor Sutton, bishop of the diocese and a longtime advocate against gun violence, will deliver the sermon at the 12:15 p.m. service at the cathedral at 4 E. University Parkway in Baltimore.

Its title: “Where Is God Now?”

Sutton is a co-founder of Bishops United Against Gun Violence, a group of more than 70 Episcopal bishops that came together in 2013 after the mass shooting in Newtown, Conn., and the shooting deaths of three people at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Ellicott City at the hands of an individual who had been living on the church grounds, both in 2012.

“We share in the grief and horror of people across our country and, indeed, around the world in the wake of [Sunday] night’s mass shooting in Las Vegas,” the group said in a statement Monday. “We have spoken with our Bishops United Against Gun Violence colleague and brother in Christ, Bishop Dan Edwards of the Episcopal Diocese of Nevada, and we have offered him and the people of Nevada our prayers and promises of assistance. We stand in solidarity with the diocese and the people of Nevada as they cope with this massacre.

“We join with the people of God in fervent prayer," the statement continued, "that our country will honor those murdered and wounded in Las Vegas by joining in acts of repentance, healing, and public conversation about the gun violence that has ripped us apart, yet again.”

As the Baltimore service begins, churches across the Episcopal Diocese of Nevada will have just tolled their bells in mourning for the victims of the Las Vegas incident.

The number of times the bells are run is to be based upon the number of dead as reported at that time, including the perpetrator of the violence.

Bishops United Against Gun Violence has invited congregations across the country to toll their own bells in solidarity at the same time – at noon Eastern Standard Time.

The Right Rev. Chilton Knudsen, assistant bishop, will preside over the Baltimore gathering, “A Service of Lament for the Victims of Gun Violence.”

Anyone is welcome regardless of faith, or no faith, the diocese said. The service will include Holy Communion.

