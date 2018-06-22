Guatemalan woman to be reunited with son at BWI Airport after suing Trump administration

A Guatemalan woman who sued the U.S. government for separating her from her son will be reunited with the boy early Friday morning at BWI Marshall Airport, according to a spokesman for her lawyers.

Plans to reunite mother and son a day earlier had fallen through, according to Tim Shipe, spokesman for Nexus Derechos Humanos Attorneys, the law firm representing Beata Mariana de Jesus Mejia-Mejia, 38.

It’s been a month and two days since Mejia-Mejia has seen her son, Darwin, 7. The family had illegally crossed the border from Guatemala, fleeing violence in their home country. He was taken into government custody and held in a facility after his mother was detained in Arizona.

Mejia-Mejia had been held at an Arizona detention center until Nexus posted her bail on June 15. The group, which has offices in Virginia, filed her lawsuit Tuesday in Washington.

A judge said Thursday that federal officials should make good on their promise to release the boy back to her care now that she is free on bail, a spokeswoman for her lawyers told The New York Daily News.

Shipe said Mejia-Mejia and her son will likely return to Austin, Texas this week to live.

Mejia-Mejia became a focal point of the outrage over family separations when she sued the government this week for tearing her from her son under the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy toward migrants seeking asylum at the U.S. border.

It wasn’t immediately clear what will happen with Mejia-Mejia’s lawsuit.

Nexus filed her complaint Tuesday as it simultaneously filed an emergency motion for a temporary restraining order against the government.

The government opposed the restraining order request Thursday, saying it was not necessary because the boy was in the custody of the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Refugee Resettlement and would be released after some “checks,” Politico reported.

Darwin was held at a facility managed by Southwest Key Programs during his time away from his mom, spokeswoman Rebecca Brooks said.

She said Mejia-Mejia and her son fled to the U.S. due to violence in their home country of Guatemala.

“She had been receiving death threats from her son’s father. He was threatening both of them. That’s what led her to try to gain asylum,” she said.

Mejia-Mejia was not indicted on criminal charges for entering the country illegally and made bond after passing a credible fear hearing with an asylum official, BuzzFeed reported.

Justice Department lawyers working on the Mejia-Mejia case did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.

An estimated 2,300 children have been separated from their migrant parents since mid-April, and plans for reunification remained murky Thursday even after Trump abruptly signed an executive order Wednesday saying he would stop such separations.

The order did not include any details on how the government should work to bring families back together.

