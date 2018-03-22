16-year-old victim of Maryland school shooting to be taken off life support, family says

The 16-year-old victim of Tuesday’s shooting at Great Mills High School will be taken off life support, her family announced Thursday night.

Jaelynn Willey was one of two students who were injured after a third student, identified as 17-year-old Austin Wyatt Rollins, opened fire in a hallway right before school started Tuesday, St. Mary’s County officials said.

Rollins died after a confrontation with a school resource officer. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office would not confirm the identities of either of the injured students, but said that a 16-year-old girl and 14-year-old boy were injured. The 14-year-old boy, who was later identified as Desmond Barnes, was discharged Wednesday after being treated for a gunshot wound to the leg, according to hospital officials.

The sheriff’s office said Wednesday that the shooting was not a random act. There’s evidence that Rollins and Willey had “a prior relationship which recently ended,” according to the sheriff’s office.

CAPTION Reaction by students and a parent to a shooting at Great Mills High School in St. Mary's County. (Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun video) Reaction by students and a parent to a shooting at Great Mills High School in St. Mary's County. (Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION St.Mary's sheriff Timothy K. Cameron identifies the deceased shooter as Austin Wyatt Rollins, 17, while Governor Larry Hogan commences the quick work of the sheriff department. (Baltimore Sun video) St.Mary's sheriff Timothy K. Cameron identifies the deceased shooter as Austin Wyatt Rollins, 17, while Governor Larry Hogan commences the quick work of the sheriff department. (Baltimore Sun video)

