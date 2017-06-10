Hogan, GOP take aim at Democratic dominance of Maryland legislature

Maryland Republicans are preparing to mount an all-out assault on the Democratic super-majorities in the General Assembly in 2018, hopeful that the popularity of Gov. Larry Hogan will outweigh whatever drag President Donald J. Trump could have on their fortunes in this blue state.

Hogan, who remained largely aloof from the presidential and U.S. House races last year, is now leading the effort. He's working to break up the Democrats' veto-proof majorities in the House and Senate to help advance his agenda in Annapolis and strengthen the Republican position before the state redraws its congressional and legislative district lines in 2021.

The approach was on display Thursday, when the governor visited northeastern Baltimore County to promote Del. Christian Miele's challenge to Sen. Kathy Klausmeier, a four-term Democrat.

At a gathering of several hundred enthusiastic Republicans at the Columbus Gardens meeting venue in Perry Hall, Hogan described Klausmeier as "a nice lady," but noted that he won the district by a larger margin than she did.

"It's time to get some fresh blood in there," he said.

Miele, 36, said he's happy to be a part of the effort.

"There's definitely a path to achieve what I would call more balance in government," he said.

Democrats hold 33 of the 47 seats in the state Senate and 91 of the 141 seats in the House. That's enough to override any gubernatorial veto on their own — something they've done 10 times since Hogan took office in 2015, giving released felons the right to vote, reducing possession of marijuana paraphernalia to a civil offense and requiring utility companies to use more renewable energy.

To take that power from Democrats, Republicans need to gain five seats in the Senate or seven in the House. If they can gain those five Senate seats, Republicans will also have enough votes to mount filibusters against legislation they dislike.

Reaching their goals would produce a seismic shift in Maryland's political landscape. While Republicans wouldn't be able to pass legislation without Democratic help, they could prevent Democratic initiatives from becoming law. Hogan, running himself for a second term, would become a political powerhouse. The GOP would gain clout on everything from the budget to redistricting.

At Columbus Gardens Tuesday, Hogan mingled with the crowd and posed for dozens of pictures. The governor said the event was the first of its kind he has done this year, but he expects to do many more.

Hogan lavished praise on Miele.

"This guy's done a great job in the House and I think he has a great chance of becoming a senator," he said. "If we are successful, we will have enough votes in the state Senate to end the practice of gerrymandering once and for all."

Republicans have tried this before. In 2006, Republicans under Gov. Robert L. Ehrlich Jr. went into the election confident he could march to a second term and win five Senate and 14 House seats. Instead, Democrat Martin O'Malley beat Ehrlich, and Democrats gained legislative seats.

Republicans are pinning their hopes on the nine Senate districts held by Democrats in which Hogan out-polled Democratic opponent Anthony G. Brown in 2014. Maryland GOP Chairman Dirk Haire also counts 17 Democratic delegates in districts Hogan won. There are no Republicans in districts that were carried by Brown.

"We've got a lot of places we can play on the map, and the Democrats don't," Haire said.

The GOP could also benefit from Hogan's impressive political fundraising.

But then there's Trump.

Under normal circumstances, the party of a newly elected or re-elected president fares poorly in the midterm election that follows. When the president is unpopular, the election can turn into a wave, sweeping members of his party from office. That's what happened to Republicans in 2006 under President George W. Bush and to Democrats under President Barack Obama in both 2010 and 2014.

"If we look at past Maryland elections, we tend not to be immune to those political trends," said Todd Eberly, a political scientist at St. Mary's College.

Trump lost Maryland by 26 percentage points in November, and is now less popular than either of his predecessors at this point in his presidency. Eberly said that's going to make it difficult for his party's candidates.

"History just tells us there is going to be blowback against Trump," Eberly said.

Polls this year show Hogan's approval ratings remain above 60 percent. Trump's national ratings, never above 50 percent, have fallen in the Gallup, Quinnipiac and other polls to the 30s.

Haire said predictions that Trump will be a drag are overblown. While Trump lost to Democrat Hillary Clinton statewide, he won many Maryland counties.

"In the majority of the Senate districts we're looking at, Trump actually won those districts," he said. "The Trump effect is realistic when you take a statewide view, but I don't think the Democrats have been successful in tying Trump to Hogan."

Pat Murray, former executive director of the Maryland Democratic Party, said that could change between now and November 2018. He said Hogan may have to concentrate on his own contest rather than legislative gains.

"Trump seems to be the gift that keeps on giving," he said. "There's a new scandal every week."

Murray spoke before former FBI Director James Comey testified Thursday that Trump had demanded his loyalty and pressured him to drop an investigation of his former national security adviser.

Trump on Friday declared victory.

"Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication," he tweeted.

If the president and the Republican-led Congress pass an Obamacare repeal that blows a $1 billion Medicaid hole in the state budget, Murray said, the election could become "a referendum on Trump," and bad news for Hogan and the GOP.