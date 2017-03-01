'Glitter+Ash Wednesday' offers support for LGBTQ people, sparks debate

Christians in Baltimore and across the globe will have ashes smeared on their foreheads in the shape of the cross today for Ash Wednesday, the beginning of the Lenten season of repentance.

This year, some of those ashen crosses will sparkle — and spark debate.

Parity, a faith-based organization in New York that supports lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people, is encouraging churches across the country to also offer ashes mixed with purple glitter to show solidarity with those groups, which organizers say have not been traditionally welcomed in church. They're calling the event "Glitter+Ash Wednesday."

"For me, glitter and ashes is the hope I feel in the resurrection of Christ," said the Rev. Marian Edmonds-Allen, Parity's executive director. "As a Christian, I claim that resurrection."

Others bristle at the idea of altering a nearly 1,500-year-old liturgical tradition, which symbolizes human mortality and repentance for sin.

"Christianity is already divided, and now it's along pro- and anti-gay lines," said Jacob Lupfer, a 36-year-old columnist for Religion News Service who lives in Arbutus. "Ash Wednesday is probably the least helpful day to exacerbate those tensions. ... It's liturgically inappropriate to tamper with such an ancient and solemn rite."

The glitter ashes will be offered alongside regular ashes at the Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Mount Vernon's noon and 5:30 p.m. services today. The Slate Project — a Baltimore-based, new-age Christian community that meets online and in person — will dole them out "to-go" at 25th and St. Paul streets from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and at University Parkway and Charles Street from 3 to 6 p.m.

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Baltimore is not participating, spokesman Sean Caine said. He declined to comment.

The Rev. Elizabeth M. Edman, an organizer and Episcopal priest who authored the book "queer Virtue," said Glitter+Ash Wednesday isn't meant to disrespect the solemn Christian tradition. Rather, in a time of "queer-phobic proclamations of the Gospel," she said, the purpose is to make progressive Christians more visible and let LGBTQ people know they're accepted and loved.

"When progressive Christians go all stealth, we contribute to the problem," she said.

Glitter has its own meaning to the LGBTQ community: It's a sign of coming out, which is both a milestone in that person's life and one that too often exposes them to rejection, bigotry and violence, Edman said.

"It matters to understand that queer people understand very much the life-and-death aspect of Ash Wednesday," she said. "Some people hear glitter and think it's frivolous. For queer people, glitter is serious business."

In her book, Edman contends that Christianity is inherently queer, not sexually but spiritually. Christians believe Jesus ruptured many binaries, she said, between human and divine; between sacred and profane; between life and death.

"Jesus was constantly getting us to hit a reset button," Edman said. "Most important was between self and other, when he asks the question, 'Who is my neighbor?'"

The Rev. Joseph Wood, assistant rector at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, said he's heard responses such as, "Leave the glitter for Mardi Gras." He appreciates the concern from those who say liturgical innovation should not be done lightly. But he thinks offering glitter ashes is worthwhile.

"It's part of the continued efforts to offer greater and greater examples of love, day in and day out," he said. "Knowing our congregation and where their heart is, I think they'll be enthusiastic about joining in."

cmcampbell@baltsun.com

