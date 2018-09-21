Maryland Rite Aid shooting victim Brindra Giri, a mother of two, had just moved to U.S.

Brindra Giri, a 41-year-old mother of two who had moved to Baltimore County from Nepal only “three or four months ago," was one of three people killed in a shooting at an Aberdeen Rite Aid warehouse on Thursday.

Harry Bhandari, a Democratic candidate for state delegate from District 8 and a teacher with Baltimore City Schools, said he has known Giri’s family for about 10 years.

Several of Giri’s relatives, including at least two brothers, and friends live in the area, said Bhandari, who was also born in Nepal and said he is from the same region of the Asian nation.

Bhandari said Giri’s husband, who has lived in Baltimore County for several years, sponsored her move to the United States, and that Giri’s family, which speaks only “limited English,” is “disconsolate” and has been “crying constantly” since receiving the news.

“They’re brand new to the community,” Bhandari said. “They don’t know where the resources are. They just keep on crying and stuff like that. They’re not very integrated to the community. That’s why I’m trying to help.”

Giri’s two children are both school age, he said.

Bhandari said he took the day off yesterday to begin helping the family making funeral arrangements, and hopes to ask whether Rite Aid can contribute to the costs.

He said “the news is all over Nepal,” a country where he said gun violence is a rarity.

“These guns — I mean, I understand the mental illness thing, but I’m worried,” Bhandari said. At a news conference on Friday, Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said the suspected shooter, Snochia Moseley, had a mental illness.

“If [the shooter] had a mental illness, how did she get the gun? That’s a conundrum,” Bhandari said. “As a nation, as a state, we have to figure that out. We have to do better than this”

jonpitts@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jonpitts77