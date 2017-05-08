Man who crashed into gas pump in Parkville dies

A man who crashed into a gas pump in Parkville last week has died, Baltimore County police said Monday.

The driver was identified as Ronald Lee Magsamen, 64, of Middle River. Police say they are investigating whether he suffered a medical condition that caused the crash or died of injuries from the crash.

The crash happened last Monday at a gas station at Putty Hill Avenue near Old Harford Road. Magsamen's car overturned and he was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in critical condition.

cwells@baltsun.com