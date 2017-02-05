Maryland man dead, Indiana University of Pennsylvania fraternity brother arrested after fight

INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — One of two fraternity brothers involved in a fight near their Pennsylvania university campus has died, and the other member was arrested on an assault charge, authorities said.

Indiana Borough police allege that Caleb Zweig, 20, of Rockville, Maryland, was choked during the altercation just after 11 p.m. Friday on a sidewalk near the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus. A witness said he pulled the other student off and began to render aid. Zweig was rushed to Indiana Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy on Zweig was inconclusive. Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. said no visible injuries were found, and the results of toxicology and other tests were awaited before a ruling on the cause and manner of death could be made.

Brady DiStefano, 19, located at his apartment Saturday morning, was charged with aggravated assault, authorities said. Officials said he was "visibly distraught" when told that Zweig had died.

District Attorney Patrick Dougherty told reporters that other charges could be filed depending on the medical examiner's findings.

"Unfortunately, without knowing the cause of death, we're not comfortable to charge anything more at this time," Dougherty said.

University spokeswoman Michelle Fryling said both students were members of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity. Zweig was a junior majoring in English and DiStefano is a freshman majoring in communications media, she said.

"It's heartbreaking. It's tragic, it's horrible for the university and all involved," Fryling said.

Prosecutors said DiStefano was taken to the county jail with no bond immediately set; it was unclear whether he had an attorney.