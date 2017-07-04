Dundalk steps lively to launch region's Fourth of July parades

The Dundalk community kicked off the Baltimore area's celebration of Independence Day on Tuesday as crowds lined the winding route for the community's annual Fourth of July parade.

Dundalk's parade is a family tradition for many in the eastern area of Baltimore County. Mark Phillips said Dundalk has one of the best parades around, and attended Tuesday with his children to show them "what pride in our nation is."

Ed Eacho, 79, said he hasn't missed Dundalk's Fourth of July parade since 1944, and attended Tuesday with his son, John, who also said he's been coming as long as he can remember.

Dundalk's festivities kick off a busy schedule for parades and other celebrations. Also in Baltimore County, Towson's annual parade steps off at 10:30 a.m., followed by Arbutus at 12:30 p.m. and Catonsville at 3 p.m.

Elsewhere, parades and activities are scheduled in Roland Park, Mount Washington, Bel Air and in Annapolis, where an evening parade is capped by fireworks. In Westminster, an Independence Day festival is held at the Carroll County Farm Museum, with fireworks in the evening.

And of course, Baltimore has its own fireworks display scheduled for this evening at the Inner Harbor.