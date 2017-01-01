New Year's Baby: boy born at 12:01 a.m. at Franklin Square

Heather Breakall wasn't due to deliver her son for another 11 days when she started feeling contractions at home on New Year's Eve.

One minute after midnight on Sunday, Breakall and her fiancé, Mike Butrim, became the parents to a 7 lb., 4 oz. little boy born at MedStar Franklin Square hospital in eastern Baltimore County.

"She pushed for three minutes and was glad his birthday is New Year's Day rather than New Years Eve," a spokeswoman for the hospital said Sunday.

The parents haven't yet decided on a name, but were leaning toward "Bentley," the spokeswoman said. The newborn has a big brother, Noah.

Breakall's delivery was the first of a flurry of New Year babies at the hospital, officials said. Babies were delivered at 1:41 a.m., 3:14 a.m., 7:53 a.m. and 10:41 a.m., with another mother in labor as of late Sunday morning.

At Anne Arundel Medical Center, the first baby of 2017 was an 8 lb., 5 oz. boy. Jack Irving Metzbower arrived at 1:34 a.m. to parents Mary and Ryan Metzbower of Severn.

At Greater Baltimore Medical Center in Towson, a set of twins — a boy and a girl — was born at 5:30 a.m., according to spokesman John Lazarou.

This story will be updated with more reports of New Year's newborns.