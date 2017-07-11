Trump administration cites 'risk for cost escalations' in decision to cancel FBI move

The Trump administration said Tuesday it plans to continue searching for a new FBI headquarters, but that it canceled talks of a new facility in Prince George’s County or Virginia over fears of cost overruns.

The General Services Administration, the federal government’s landlord, said it does not have enough funding secured for the project. The GSA said it was $882 million short of a $1.4 billion price tag.

“Moving forward without full funding puts the government at risk for cost escalations” and a reduction in the value of the current property, the GSA said in a statement. “The cancellation of the project does not lessen the need for a new FBI headquarters. GSA and FBI will continue to work together to address the space requirements of the FBI.”

Maryland officials vowed to keep pressing for the massive facility to be relocated here.

They have for years worked to woo the FBI to relocate to one of two sites in the state, in Greenbelt and Landover. A third site, in Springfield, Va., was also a finalist.

“The State of Maryland and Prince George’s County have invested immense resources and time into this project,” Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and Reps. Steny H. Hoyer and Anthony G. Brown said in a joint statement. They called the decision to halt the project in the midst of discussions to craft next year’s federal budget “a waste of hundreds of millions of federal, state and local taxpayer dollars.”

Doug Mayer, a spokesman for Gov. Larry Hogan, criticized the decision as an example of Washington dysfunction. He said the administration will work with the state’s delegation in Washington “to ensure that our state remains the top site for any possible FBI headquarters relocation in the future.”

The four lawmakers who issued the joint statement also said the decision threatens national security, saying the law enforcement agency’s current headquarters, the J. Edgar Hoover Building, is “crumbling around the FBI.” The new headquarters would have provided a much-needed upgrade in technological capabilities, befitting the demands of modern investigations, and would have consolidated FBI employees spread across many buildings and locations.

The lawmakers vowed to “continue to work together to ensure the fully consolidated FBI headquarters project comes to fruition.”

Former Sen. Barbara A. Mikulski, who helped lead efforts to bring the FBI to Maryland, called the decision “reckless and shortsighted.”

“The [Government Accountability Office] found that the building doesn't even meet the agency's long-term security needs — let alone its ability to fight crime and terrorism,” she said. “President Trump needs to give the FBI the tools it needs to keep Americans safe.”

The decision could have political ramifications ahead of the 2018 gubernatorial election, said Mileah Kromer, director of the Sarah T. Hughes Field Politics Center at Goucher College.

Kromer said that for Hogan it’s likely to be seen less as a failure than a missed opportunity for a big success. She said she expects Hogan’s prospective Democratic opponents to use it against him.

“This is not going away,” she said. “This is something that will be brought out in the campaign.”

It didn’t take long. Kromer noted that former NAACP president Ben Jealous, an announced candidate for governor, had already criticized Hogan over the issue. And Jim Shea, former chairman of the law firm Venable LLP who is also running for governor, called the blow another item on a “list of broken promises” Hogan has made.

Baltimore Sun reporter Michael Dresser contributed to this article. This article will be updated.

