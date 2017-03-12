Police identify driver in fatal city accident

Baltimore police have identified a driver who died in a crash Saturday in the 3000 block of Washington Boulevard.

The deceased was identified as 24-year old Enrique Landeros, of Baltimore.

Police said that at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday, a 2005 dodge pickup truck was heading westbound on Washington Boulevard when the driver lost control and struck a light pole.

Landeros died at the scene. A passenger in the vehicle was transported to an area hospital and was expected to survive.

Investigators said Sunday that speed may have been a factor. Detectives are continuing to investigate.