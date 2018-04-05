Two people killed in wrong-way crash on Baltimore Beltway in Lochearn

A two-vehicle, wrong-way crash killed both drivers on the Baltimore Beltway in Lochearn overnight, according to Maryland State Police.

Jorene Long, 88, of York, Penn., and the other driver — whose identity has not yet been released, pending notification of the person’s family — died in the collision about 2 a.m. in the inner loop at Liberty Road, state police said. Long’s daughter, reached at home, declined to comment Thursday morning.

Police were called about 2 a.m. with a report of someone driving the wrong way on the interstate at I-795, the next exit, just a few miles north. The call reporting the crash at Liberty Road came moments later, officials said.

Long was the only person in her 2003 Subaru Forester. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Her family had reported her missing to Pennsylvania authorities after she left home Wednesday afternoon to run errands and did not return Wednesday night, her family told police.

The victim was driving a 2017 Ford Focus.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is reconstructing the crash and continuing its investigation.

