Community football league raising money for man injured in Edgewood shooting

With four kids who participate in the North East Youth Football League, 38-year-old Enoc Sosa always appeared on the sidelines during games.

The program's president, Tammy Wade, recalls him constantly cheering on his two sons and two daughters, encouraging them as they either played football or did cheerleading.

"He's an integral piece of our community," Wade said. "He was very family-oriented."

Sosa remains in the hospital Friday after he was injured in a workplace shooting rampage earlier this week in an Edgewood business park. Police say Radee Prince entered Advanced Granite Solutions, where both men were employees, and began firing.

He allegedly shot five co-workers, killing three and injuring Sosa and one other man. Both Sosa and Jose Roberto Flores Gillen, 37, are in critical condition, according to a University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center spokeswoman. Prince was arrested Wednesday evening in Delaware, where police say he also shot a sixth man.

Wade and other families involved with the league are raising money for their friend, whom they call Ed.

"His kids are going through a lot, as well as their friends, seeing this on the news," Wade said. "It's a time to just reflect on how important it is to be with the people you love. ... We’re hoping we’ll all come together and make it easier for what they’re going through."

The league was already planning its annual "pie in the face" raffle fundraiser for this month. The fundraiser has now been repurposed as a benefit for the Sosa family. Every dollar raised will be matched by North East Youth Football and given to the family to help with medical bills and other expenses.

Others who wish to donate are encouraged to reach out to the group via Facebook. The group has collected more than $400 so far.

Wade said she spoke to Sosa's wife on the phone Thursday night.

"He was responding to commands and coming in and out of consciousness," she said. "They know he will pull through all of this."

