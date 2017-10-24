Family, friends gather to remember victim of workplace shooting

Friends gathered Tuesday in Baltimore to remember Enis Mrvoljak, one of the victims of last week’s workplace shooting in Harford County.
Those who knew the 48-year-old remembered him as a hard worker who was always smiling.
They met to say goodbye at the March Funeral Home on Wabash Avenue before his remains are taken to Bosnia-Herzegovina, his native country.
Mrvoljak and his wife came to the United States about 15 years ago from the Bosnian town of Maglaj, according to friends.
Mrvoljak, who lived in Abingdon, was one of three workers killed in the shooting at Advanced Granite Solutions.
A co-worker, 37-year-old Radee Prince, is accused of opening fire at the Edgewood countertop business before driving to Wilmington, Del., where he allegedly shot and wounded another man at an auto shop.
Also killed in the Edgewood shooting were Jose “Oscar” Hidalgo Romero, who was in his 30s, and Bayarsaikhan Tudev, 53.
Prince faces charges in Maryland and Delaware.
