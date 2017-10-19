Enis Mrvoljak, killed in Edgewood workplace shooting, 'was always a happy guy'

Enis Mrvoljak spent the past weekend helping lay a stone driveway for a friend’s daughter, even though the job didn’t pay.

“That was the kind of guy he was,” said his friend, Bojan Brkic.

Mrvoljak, 48, of Abingdon, was among three men who were shot and killed at a granite company in Edgewood on Wednesday morning. The other victims were Bayarsaikhan Tudev, 53, with a last known address in Va., and Jose Hidalgo Romero, 34, with a last known address of Aberdeen.

Another employee of the business, Radee L. Prince, is suspected in the killings and arrested Wednesday night near a high school in Newark, Del. Prince is being held on $2.1 million bail in that state, where he has a preliminary hearing later this month.

Mrvoljak had made a career working in granite, including in his home country of Bosnia-Herzegovina, Brkic said. Mrvoljak and his wife moved to Maryland from Bosnia around 2002, but she moved back because she was homesick. He said the couple continued to visit each other and that Mrvoljak had planned to return to Eastern Europe to spend the holidays with his wife.

But now, she is expected to fly into Washington Dulles International Airport Thursday night after her husband’s death.

Brkic said the couple did not have children but that they had many friends.

“He was the guy you never see mad or upset with anyone,” Brkic said.

Mrvoljak previously worked for Milestone Granite and Marble Counters in Lansdowne but later went to work for Advanced Granite Solutions in Edgewood. He previously lived in Dundalk, but had recently moved to a townhouse in Abingdon, Brkic said.

No one answered the door at the Abingdon home Thursday afternoon.

At the Edgewood company, Brkic said Mrvoljak advanced his career. When word spread about the shooting, Brkic said a friend tried to call Mrvoljak’s cellphone repeatedly until a police officer answered and informed the friend of the shooting. Brkic said he refused to believe his friend was among the victims until he heard the names on the news.

He said his friend loved cookouts with friends, music and sports.

“He liked it here,” in Maryland, Brkic said. “He was always a happy guy. He was something else.”

Brkic said his friend served in the Bosnian Army during the Bosnian War, and said it is sad that he survived the violent conflict, only to be killed at work.

“He didn’t deserve it,” Brkic said.

