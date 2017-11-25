Suspect found in fatal Harford County hit-and-run

Maryland State Police have found a suspect and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run incident in which a Bel Air man was killed Friday night in Harford County.

Police said they believe Cristobal Martinez, 31, was hit on northbound Route 24, south of Route 7 in Edgewood, between 8:15 p.m. and 8:45 p.m.

The suspect, who police said Saturday was driving a silver 2014 Kia Forte, is not being identified. Charges are pending further investigation and consultation with the Harford County state’s attorney’s office, police said.

State police responded to the scene about 8:45 p.m. Friday after receiving a 911 call from a passing motorist and found Martinez on the side of the road. He was taken to University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver had left the scene before troopers arrived, police said.

Based on evidence left behind, police had said they believed the suspect was driving a silver Kia or Toyota and that the car may have had damage to the front passenger side and windshield.

