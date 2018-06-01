Memorial scholarship set up in honor of National Guardsman who died in Ellicott City flood

The friends and family of the National Guardsman who died after being swept away in the Ellicott City flood on Sunday have set up a scholarship fund in his honor through the Restaurant Association of Maryland.

Eddison A. Hermond worked at Victoria Restaurant Group in Howard County while he served in the Army National Guard. He was one of their first employees when they opened Victoria Gastro Pub in Columbia in 2007, and worked his way up to management helping them open Manor Hill Tavern in Old Ellicott City in 2017.

Hermond was trying to assist a women trapped in the flood in the historic downtown when he was swept away by rushing water. His body was found two days later.

According to the scholarship website, the fund was set up “in hopes to continue his legacy of service and love for the hospitality industry.” The scholarship will be awarded annually to a member of the hospitality industry who “embodies the same values that Eddison lived by.”

CAPTION On Sunday, May 27, training thunderstorms pounded the Baltimore region for hours. The storm morphed Old Ellicott City into a deadly flood zone. Here’s how it happened. (Baltimore Sun video) On Sunday, May 27, training thunderstorms pounded the Baltimore region for hours. The storm morphed Old Ellicott City into a deadly flood zone. Here’s how it happened. (Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Howard County officials comment on preparations being made in Ellicott City for the coming storm. (Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun video) Howard County officials comment on preparations being made in Ellicott City for the coming storm. (Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun video)

crentz@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cdrentz